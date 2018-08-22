Whale watching seems like it would be pretty fun but also a little nervewracking. There’s something unsettling about having giant creatures — no matter how benevolent — floating beneath and around you. The ocean is a messed up place. Maybe one of those things is anxious as hell and needs to lash out to relieve some frustration. Maybe the terrors of the deep have literally driven it insane. Probably not… but maybe?

Those are all things that would go through my head at some point while whale watching, though mostly I would just be thinking, “God where are all the whales already?” Also, “I’m 50/50 on if I want to see some orcas thrash a seal but I guess I’d rather see it and regret it than not see it and always wonder.”

Of course the coup de grace of any whale watching expedition has got to be the classic whale jump out of the water. If you don’t see that did you even watch whales? (Pfft, no.) And, obviously, you want to be able to see the whale leap as close as you possibly can. Well, almost. This whale, seen by a whale watching tour near Pleasant Island, Alaska, really put to the test how front row you want your whale watching seats to be.

That is a prime example of “No no no no no no YES!” Seems like it’s going to be a disaster, ends up awesome. Apparently whales and dolphins like to sort of show off for humans when they see them, so it’s likely this whale is a real attention whore. He probably thought, “They’re gonna talk about me for the rest of their lives,” after he pulled that jump off.

Mission accomplished you needy whale, because were that me I would absolutely be telling everyone about it for the rest of my life, like I was freakin’ Captain Ahab with harpoon in hand, instead of some wide-eyed, goofy tourist in a cheap poncho, holding an iPhone.