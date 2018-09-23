This simple yet incredibly satisfying clip of baby goats running with their caretakers at Sunflower Farm Creamery hits your right in the heart.

The ability to watch endless amounts of baby animals on video is one of the great things about the invention of the Internet.

Don’t believe me? This video just might change your mind.

Watching their tiny little legs trot across the grass so happily will make you wish you were running right alongside them. You might even want to start your own tiny goat farm of your own after seeing just how cute these little ones look. It’s probably a better idea to just watch this on repeat a few times until your heart just can’t take it anymore.