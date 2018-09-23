Menu
These Flea and Tick Treatments May Increase Seizure Risk In Pets Read this Next

These Flea and Tick Treatments May Increase Seizure Risk In Pets
Advertisement
Baby Goat Stampede

This simple yet incredibly satisfying clip of baby goats running with their caretakers at Sunflower Farm Creamery hits your right in the heart.

The ability to watch endless amounts of baby animals on video is one of the great things about the invention of the Internet.

Don’t believe me? This video just might change your mind.

Watching their tiny little legs trot across the grass so happily will make you wish you were running right alongside them. You might even want to start your own tiny goat farm of your own after seeing just how cute these little ones look. It’s probably a better idea to just watch this on repeat a few times until your heart just can’t take it anymore.

Wide Open Country About the author:
Wide Open Country is the new media platform for country music and the country lifestyle. We believe that country music is more than music – it’s a way of life. Based in Austin, Texas, Wide Open Country provides content that covers country music – from the mainstream to the alternative ...Read more
View More Articles

Wide Open Country

Rare Studio

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

After owner’s plea to find dog’s favorite toy, the internet comes through in a big way

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

Canadian moose casually pops in to watch some Olympic bobsledding

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

These 5 things can seriously stress out your cat

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

This bald eagle camera feed is the most American way to pass the time

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Photo of a dramatic puppy meeting a husky inspires a Photoshop meme craze

Stories You Might Like