Can you spot the camouflaged canine in this seemingly empty kitchen? The Internet has entered into a state of utter confusion after a Facebook post lured people in with taunts of a cute dog in the photo…but where is the dog?

Cyberspace went viral a few months ago with a similar instance in which no one could find the snake in a picture posted by a herpetologist. And now, people are stumped again.

Take a look at this seemingly empty kitchen. There’s no pooch here, is there?

But look just a tad bit closer. If there was a dog in this photo, where would it be? Should we think logically or illogically here? How big of a dog are we actually talking about?

It turns out, the dog is right in front of our faces, taking up quite a bit of space in the photo.

Did you find the dog without our help? How long did it take you to find this camouflaged canine?

All photos by Christina Suvo via Facebook.