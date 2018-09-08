A rescue dog named Rosie was in serious need of help when she was surrendered to a county shelter. The Golden Retriever mix, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, was taken in by Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue, while a pair of experienced fosters offered her a temporary home.

Katie and John Black have fostered over 20 dogs since 2009, and they were prepared to take on the job of helping Rosie take care of her soon-to-be family.

What they weren’t expecting, however, was for Rosie to give birth to four puppies that look nothing like her. Katie posted a picture of the new mama and her babies on Reddit and said:

“Not quite what we were expecting. Our foster dog and Golden mix gave birth yesterday. To baby cows.”

In the picture, Rosie looks just as pleasantly confused as the almost 90,000 people who upvoted the Reddit post. There may not be a family resemblance, but that hasn’t stopped the proud mama from taking good care of her babies.

The four black and white spotted pups are aptly named Daisy, Betsy, Clarabelle, and Moo. No one knows what kind of dog the father is, but it’s clear he’s not a fellow Golden Retriever.

Rosie will enjoy her temporary residence with Katie and John while she nurses her puppies and watches them grow. When they’re old enough, they’ll be put up for adoption and sent to loving homes. Rosie will also be looking for a permanent home.

Follow the rescue organization on Instagram to watch these baby cows and their proud mama grow and thrive.

WATCH NOW: Happiness Is a Warm Puppy