Benadryl Pets How Much

Before you give your dog an antihistamine, make sure you have the right amount.

Like most medications, the given dose is based on the dog’s body weight. The standard Benadryl dosage for dogs is one mg/pound.

Available over-the-counter, most Benadryl tablets are 25 mg each–but it is important to always check the label ( a children’s Benadryl might be best for small dogs). Abiding by the one mg/pound dose, one 25 mg tablet would be the correct dose for a 25-pound dog. The dose can be repeated twice in the day.

Benadryl, also known by its common name diphenhydramine, is an antihistamine. That means it is typically used for allergic reactions.

Skin allergies that cause itchiness, sensitivity, sneezing or a runny nose can sometimes be treated short term with Benadryl. Inflammation or swelling caused by bee stings, for example, is another use for Benadryl in dogs.

While Benadryl overdose in people typically results in drowsiness and muscle spasming, it can be toxic in dogs. Adverse side effects in dogs include vomiting or nausea and a rapid heartbeat.

Allergic reactions can also be dangerous, so use your best judgment to determine if the dog’s symptoms warrant emergency care. It is always best to check with your pet’s veterinarian before administering a medication, especially if the animal has a medical history or is taking any other medications.

Wide Open Pets is a growing online destination with a lighthearted take on pets of the household and the Heartland.
