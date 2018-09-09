This baby announcement is super creative and adorable, and it’s one of our favorite announcements ever. People are getting more and more creative with their baby announcements. There are all sorts of ways to incorporate plenty of surprise and delight into your baby announcement. Many couples now hire a professional photographer, dream up elaborate gender reveals, and just generally do whatever they can to help capture each special moment involved in having a baby. From pregnancy announcements to baby announcements, there are all sorts of fun approaches out there.

But this baby announcement? This just might be our favorite one yet. It’s just perfect. Take a look.

The woman in this photo captioned it with the following:

“My husband and I have been married three years and everyone is bugging us about having a baby. Close enough right?”

The puppy pictured? Her name is Leelu, and we think she makes the perfect addition!

Bringing home a new pet, especially a puppy, is pretty similar to bringing home a new human family member. Puppies and new pets require lots of care and attention, and there will be an adjustment period as they learn about you and you learn about them. You’ll need to establish some rules and teach your new pet about what is expected and how to behave.

But this is also a time of excitement. You’re meeting a family member who will be with you for years to come. Your pet will be your best friend and companion, and your family will grow by one. And isn’t that worth celebrating? We think so!

Are you planning any fun photo shoots with your new family member? Share your picture our Facebook page – we’d love to see them!

READ MORE: This Couple’s Birth Announcement for Their Dog Is the Best

WATCH NOW: Kitten Gets Her Own Newborn Photoshoot