What does a day around the coop look like? Feathered friends describe the hectic, unpredictable barn life with impressive vernacular.
These farm birds use pen and paper, dry erase boards, and digital art to get their messages across. Some of them are sorry for their transgressions, but the majority sport a look in their beady eyes that says they are just going to keep on doing what they’re doing.
There are a surprising number of poop shamers out there, but we tried to limit the number of chicken sh*t jokes. Instead, we’ve mixed in a number of infant terrorizers, broody chickens that practice poor parenting skills, and opportunistic feeders.
The Freeloader Who’s Surpassed Her Prime
The Lazy Chicken
The Babysitter Parents Suspect of Fowl Play
The Opportunistic Foragers
The Disappearing Hen Act
A Different Form of Chicken Birth Control
Repecka insists on laying her eggs where it's very hard (and dangerous) to collect. . #igchickenconfessions #naughty #chickenshaming #petshaming #shaming #welsummer #fresheggs #fresheggsdaily #freerange #freerangechickens #pastureraised #urbanfarming #urbanfarm #sustainability #sustainableliving #realhensofoc #urbanhomestead #backyardpoultry #backyardchickens #california #radcliffchickens @radcliff_chickens
The Love Means Love Bird
The Perfectionist and the Misfits
The Poultry Glass Ceiling Paradigm
Child Terrorizer Meets Opportunistic Feeder
The Promiscuous Mother
#theyrenotmineiswear #igchickenconfessions #chickenshaming #broodyhen #nugget #buffrock #buff #mamahen #backyardchickens #chickensofinstagram #sweetchickens #urbanfarm #urbanfarming #backyardpoultrymag #freerange #freerangechickens #fluffyflappers #urbanchickens #backyardchickenproject #babychicksofinstagram #babychickens #futureegglayers
So many photos of hens caught in the act! Who knew?
This post originally appeared on Wide Open Pets.