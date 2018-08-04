You’ll think twice before ever cutting down a tree again once you’ve seen this video.

All you wanted to do was cut down that tree that’s been in the way (or falling over) and get the chore done. After this cute little video, you’re going to wonder what other surprises you might ever find inside of an old tree!

Warning: explicit language in the video.

A snake crawling inside of an old hollow log wasn’t the surprise, but cutting it in half and then watching it reverse itself out? Now that’s a nightmare not everyone would like to see!

It’s a little hard to tell what kind of snake it actually is, but does it really matter? Just get used to the fact that the next time you cut down a tree or through a lying log you’re going to think about this.

You’re welcome.

