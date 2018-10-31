The song “When I’m Gone” was heartbreaking when it was released on Joey+Rory’s 2012 album “His and Hers,” long before the cancer was detected and long before the heartbreaking diagnosis.

But in light of the devastating way Joey Feek’s life was cut short, it’s a song that is now more upsetting than ever.

In a video that is as sad as the song’s lyrics, Rory Feek pictures a time when his wife is no longer living life alongside of him. He walks aimlessly around their property, looking as lost as the dog walking beside of him.

And there are tears — many, many tears.

It’s just another indication of the love these two share.

“It’s hard for me to feel slighted, when I know that the career that Joey and I have had – this amazing last 7 years or so – has only been, because God reached out His powerful hand and chose us,” Rory wrote in his Oct. 23, 2015 blog post. “He lifted us up from our little farm. and let us see and do things beyond our wildest dreams. And you can’t be in awe of an amazing road that God leads you down, and then be any less in awe of a corner that He has you turn.”

“I think in the end … the good and the bad, He just wants us to give it to Him,” he added. “And so we do.”

This post was originally published on October 26, 2015.