It’s no secret — guys love their college football, and Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook is no different. Growing up in Sumiton, Ala., which is only an hour from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Jimi was born in ‘Bama country.

Having won a trio of Country Music Association trophies and has been nominated for Grammy Awards, Westbrook still lives up to his football fan title. As the years have gone by, his love and support for the school has only grown. So much so that one of his band demands is that he has a satellite available to watch football on Saturdays. Be it on the bus, at a venue or on his iPad, Westbrook is proud of the fact that he doesn’t miss one play.

“As long as I can remember, I have loved Alabama football,” he told the Montgomery Advertiser. “I have a brother and four sisters, and every Saturday the house belonged to the fellas to watch Alabama play while my mom and sisters left because we were so loud.”

Westbrook’s passion for Alabama football is so deep that he is even tempted to exchange one of his recent award for another national championship trophy! The artist was raised in Sumiton, meaning he had little choice in declaring his loyalty to the Tide, but isn’t complaining one bit.

“I might give a CMA award for another crystal trophy for the Tide. Karen [his wife and Little Big Town bandmate] and I would each still have one, so I’d probably make that trade.”