Menu
Little Big Town — Jimi Read this Next

You Won't Believe How Far This Little Big Town Star Will Go For Alabama football
Advertisement
People William Shatner Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry via AP
Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry via AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Actor William Shatner boldly went where no “Star Trek” captain has gone before when he took the stage for the first time for the Grand Ole Opry radio show to sing from his new album of country songs.

Shatner made his Opry debut on Friday night in Nashville, Tennessee, on the famed country music radio show along with Jeff Cook of the band Alabama. Together they released a country album called “Why Not Me,” which features songs like “Beam Me Up,” a nod to both whiskey maker Jim Beam and Shatner’s catchphrase on the popular sci-fi TV show.

The 87-year-old actor told the AP that while he’s not a typical singer, he understands the musicality of language. He’s released several albums including Christmas music and rock, and has plans to record a blues album next.

Watch: Wide Open Country’s Artists to Watch in 2019

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like