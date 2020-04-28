Typical questions asked about Amazon’s Toys & Games section are usually like, “Is this product fun? Is this product easy to use?” Um, is this product easy to use? Considering that this is an all-white puzzle with 1,000 pieces, I’m going to say no. This product is not easy to use. (Although it could be fun.)

Who made this? This is excessive, beloved. Why would you want to hurt someone’s brain making this? I think this made my head hurt worse than my concussion from 7th grade. This problematic puzzle is something a teacher would give to her students at recess if she secretly hated her students.

If coronavirus has you stuck at home, frying your brain looking at the same apps all day, then maybe this all-white jigsaw puzzle might be a blast for you. Be sure to keep all of the micro puzzle pieces in a neat pile.

Imagine almost completing the all-white puzzle then discovering that you’re missing a puzzle piece. That sounds like hell.

Amazon customer reviews are pure gold. A customer left a 5-star review and said, “Satan in puzzle form, well made! Good Luck.” Thanks, Jessica, I’m going to need it. You just reassured me that this micro puzzle really is pure hell.

Surely a lot of couples are already under a lot of stress quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic together. I feel like this puzzle would probably be the breaking point for some couples. “Pass me the white piece!” Yeah, sure, which one?

This 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle does seem like a quirky collectible for puzzle enthusiasts. If someone in your life loves puzzles, considering buying it for them.

Honestly, I’m all about giving the WORST gag gifts ever, so I may have to gift a coworker this challenging jigsaw puzzle.