This little dude just wanted to be the talk of the school and sit with the cool kids at the lunch table. So much so that he decided to steal a car and drive it to California so he could buy a Lamborghini! Yup, true story. I have to give it to this kid for trying, I really do. It takes some guts to pull this off.

Anyways, according to police, the kid was stopped by a highway patrol trooper who was trying to catch up to this little speed racer on southbound Interstate 15 in Ogden. The officer initially thought he had come across an “impaired driver or someone who was experiencing a medical emergency.” Why, well he was traveling at 32 mph r in a 70 mph zone.

According to Lt. Nick Street, the 5-year-old boy was having a hard time trying to make the curve that followed the road. That’s when the trooper initiated a traffic stop, and when he approached the vehicle he found a small boy crying his eyes out probably thinking he was going to get arrested.

The boy was sitting on the front edge of the seat with both feet on the brake pedal. So, after the trooper helped him put his car in gear and turn off the engine, the boy said he was only 5-year-old and that he left home to drive to California because he wanted to buy the car. Ah, to be young again.

Utah Highway Patrol poked fun at the situation, saying the kid might have been a little short since well, he only had $3 in his wallet. Merp, you tried buddy, you’re only $381,566 short. Luckily for us, a dash camera footage of the traffic stop was released, showing the SUV Slowly driving down the interstate and moving lanes without using turn signals before the trooper turns on his sirens.

This kid rules. — Michael Boulerice (@Therealkfm) May 5, 2020

That’s when the troopers help the child put the car in park and turn off the engine. He then returns to his car and walks back to the SUV to ask the boy some more questions. As far as how the boy got into the situation without being noticed by his family. Apparently, the boy’s parents were both at work at the time and another sibling was supposed to be babysitting him. But, he quickly grabbed the car keys and just up and left.

Luckily, he was only able to drive a few miles away from home. Still, be careful out there parents. You never know when your kid might want to go buy a Lamborghini.