A Giant Penis Was Mowed Into King Charles’ Coronation Party Grounds

Talk about manscaping! Anonymous pranksters vandalized historic grounds in Bath by mowing the outline of a massive penis into the grass.

The New York Post tells us that the famous Royal Crescent, a row of 30 luxury homes built in a curved crescent shape, is known for its exquisite lawns.

On Thursday morning, residents noticed that the impeccable grounds had been marred with phallic imagery, presumably some time during the night. Bird’s-eye-view photos show the enormous member clearly visible in the grass.

Appropriately enough, the Royal Crescent was designed in the 18th century by architect John Wood the Younger. Express tells us that Bridgerton fans may recognize the location from the popular Netflix show.

The defaced grounds are intended to accommodate a celebration in honor of King Charles III’s coronation. The theme of the party is the Georgian era, the period during which the Royal Crescent was constructed.

Flyers invite guests to “Celebrate the 300th anniversary of the Georgian era.” According to the catalog of activities (via New York Post), participants can “Decorate your own regal crown, watch demonstrations on royal fashion and visit the Georgian Cook cooking up delicious recipes in the kitchen.”

According to The Mirror, the penis shape carved into the grounds shouldn’t affect any of the festivities. It is unknown whether the Crescent Lawn Company, created in 2003 for the specific purpose of maintaining the tourist attraction, will do anything to minimize the feature.

Meanwhile, preparations for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and surrounding events continue to move forward. It has been revealed that Prince William will be reciting the Homage of Royal Blood while kneeling before his father. Royal fashion experts have predicted that, since the celebration will be more relaxed than previous ones, many participants may opt for more modern attire — including Queen Consort Camilla!

