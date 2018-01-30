It’s becoming increasingly difficult to keep up with what the cool kids are saying. Thanks to the power of Twitter, however, it’s easy to keep up with teens’ quickly evolving text terms and abbreviations should one find themselves in such a conversation.
Does the teen love Olive Garden?
Well here’s what they’re really saying.
Classical Greek Literature?
There’s a guide for that as well.
Abbreviations can be about anything.
One just needs to know the context of the conversation.
But the concepts should be pretty easy to grasp.
Best of luck figuring it out!
(H/T Twitter)
RELATED: Men are showing off their ingenious “dad hacks” — and we’re both impressed and scared
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images