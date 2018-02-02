Ah, the second of February.

Every year on this most hallowed of days, people in the Western world patiently place the fate of the seasons in the hands (paws?) of a woodland creature and subject themselves to the classic Bill Murray film that seemingly catapulted the popularity of “time loop” shows and movies.





RELATED: Billy Murray proves to be the coolest person ever yet again surprising concert goers with free tickets

As Punxsutawney Phil was busy crushing the public’s collective heart by declaring — via his shadow — there’d be six more weeks of winter, one UK cable network was undoubtedly trolling viewers with a scheduling line up that can only be described as “on brand.”

Sky Cinema’s schedule featured 13 showings of 1993’s “Groundhog Day” in honor of the special holiday. For anyone with absolutely nothing else to do on Feb. 2, they would be able to enjoy Murray’s character, weatherman Phil Connors, relive the day over and over before overcoming his selfishness and disdain for the townsfolk in the Pennsylvana town. But after 13 showings, enjoyment may be a bit of a stretch.

Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018

In 132 years of tradition, Punxsutawney Phil has been correct about the length of winter only 39 percent of the time. The famous rodent has spotted his shadow 103 times and missed in 18 times, with nine years that have gone unreported, according to Fox News. Until we know for sure if he’s right, extra coats will simply have to do.

Or, if you’re in the UK, stay inside and watch TV — you already know what’s on.

(H/T Mashable)