The Westminster Dog Show with the dogs edited out is more entertaining than it should be
There’s only thing better than looking at pictures of adorable dogs — looking at pictures of cute dogs being photoshopped into doing hilarious things. Obviously.


Reddit’s popular internet photoshop battles returned in an adorable way when a dog in a harness was inserted into ridiculous situations. The images appeared to come from a ZuGo Pet Rockeeter product — a multi-functional harness — and took off from there:

Reddit/The_Guber

He definitely looks like the right pup to handle an attack in space.

Reddit/Rtfhghjty

Fingers crossed he’s not behind enemy lines!

Reddit/theonenamedkirk

No need to “panic” in space with a good boy by your side.

Reddit/artunitinc

Luckily the parachute opened — we hear that doesn’t happen sometimes…

Reddit/PM_ME_UR_SUNCREAM

The “Hangover” baby is looking a little different these days…

Reddit/TalkDFS

Pup Cruise totally does his own stunts.

Reddit/In-Jail-Out-Soon

This is why dogs don’t drive.

Reddit/BlueMacaw

The reboot fans actually want in 2018.

If you can’t get enough of these posing pups, there’s a lot more where these came from.

(H/T Mashable)

