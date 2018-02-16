There’s only thing better than looking at pictures of adorable dogs — looking at pictures of cute dogs being photoshopped into doing hilarious things. Obviously.





Reddit’s popular internet photoshop battles returned in an adorable way when a dog in a harness was inserted into ridiculous situations. The images appeared to come from a ZuGo Pet Rockeeter product — a multi-functional harness — and took off from there:

He definitely looks like the right pup to handle an attack in space.

Fingers crossed he’s not behind enemy lines!

No need to “panic” in space with a good boy by your side.

Luckily the parachute opened — we hear that doesn’t happen sometimes…

The “Hangover” baby is looking a little different these days…

Pup Cruise totally does his own stunts.

This is why dogs don’t drive.

The reboot fans actually want in 2018.

If you can’t get enough of these posing pups, there’s a lot more where these came from.

(H/T Mashable)