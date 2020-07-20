Well, this is certainly quite a statement. Actress Ali Wentworth stated she would watch porn with her teenage daughters 17-year-old Elliott and 15-year-old Harper for a “very specific reason.” The actress, who stars in Night Cap, shares her children with ABC News’ Good Morning America co-host, George Stephanopoulos. The 55-year-old was speaking with Debra Messing and Mandana Dayani on their The Dissenters podcast episode, saying, “In porn, women have been conditioned to look and act a certain way.”

The mother added they are “performing and it’s dangerous to have boys see this as something women want.” She explained that as parents, one can not stop them from watching it, so she would watch it with them. Why” Well, she explained, “I would look at the porn with them that one time, like, ‘They’re performing.'” So basically, she wants to make sure her children understand that, well,…porn is basically scripted. You know, the usual. Which honestly, I can totally see why she would do that. Just a mom being a mom.

Wentworth also stated she tries to sneak in several lessons with her daughters when they are scrolling through social media. The comedian has been known to “embarrass” her daughter whenever it comes to the topic of sex. In her 2018 memoir, Go Ask Ali, she boasted about her sex life with her husband, saying she to make her friends jealous. She later appeared on Good Morning America alongside her husband saying “I’m not ashamed of it! There is nothing to be ashamed of!”

Wentworth is an American actress, comedian, author, and producer. She first debuted as a cast member on Fox’s sketch comedy series In Living Color from 1992 to 1994 and was well known for her impersonation of Amy Fisher, Cher, Brook Shield, Princess Diana, Hillary Clinton, Sharon Stone, Lisa Marie Presley, and other characters. Some of her film appearances include Office Space, Jerry Maguire and It’s Complicated. As of 2016, Wentworth stars, and created, in Nightcap as the lead character Stacy Cole.