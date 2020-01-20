Going into food baby labor (bowel movements) isn’t always an easy delivery. Sometimes you have to ‘induce’ yourself into labor with prune juice, castor oil, or even Taco Bell. Although, sometimes that doesn’t even work. You just end up with a turtle head.

You don’t know what a turtle head is? Oh, that’s when a turd is like peeking out of you, but your body won’t release it. Do you know which underrated method works best? Knees to your chest. Yes, you need a squatty potty.

One of the best products to ever make an appearance on Shark Tank is the Squatty Potty Original Bathroom Toilet Stool. This pooping device gives you the best toilet posture for ‘easy food baby delivery.’ Lord knows if you sit there and strain you’re going to end up with hemorrhoids.

You have two choices, get the Squatty Potty, or live with bloating and a butt that hurts to sit on. The Squatty Potty really works y’all! Check out these Amazon reviews.

There’s also a 9-inch height available if you buy the Bamboo Squatty Potty. It’s amazing what pooping in a relaxed squatting position can do! Gone are the days of asking God for forgiveness on the toilet and telling him you’ll never sin again if you can get this clumpy turd out of you.

It works with most standard toilets and it’s only $21. Give it a try! If you need this soon, consider ordering it from Walmart. Visit their website for free 2-day shipping on orders of $35 or more. This product is FDA registered and endorsed by multiple doctors. It is even proven to improve colon health. Another cool fact is that it’s made and shipped from the USA!

Advertisement

While you’re at it, go ahead and order some hemorrhoids wipes to treat the current ones you probably have.