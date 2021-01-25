Menu
anti-valentine's Day Amazon
Amazon

Some singles do laundry on Valentine’s Day, some hang out with their gal pals, and some decide to throw anti-Valentine’s Day parties. Which single are you? If you want a chill night full of chocolate and Hallmark movies, have a Galentine’s Day party. If you want to be a little hungover and wake up to embarrassing drunk texts, throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party with your favorite singles.

Luckily you have me, the most single person on earth, to teach you how to throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party. I’m not exactly a Valentine’s Day hater, but I love any excuse to meet good-looking guys, drink alcohol, and of course, eat! Here’s your guide to the perfect anti-love party.

Cupid, you’re not invited.

Party Ideas

Anti-Valentine’s Day Food & Decor Ideas

Is it even an anti-Valentine’s Day bash without wine or a signature cocktail? Get some yummy cocktail recipes ready and grab some cute wine tumblers and cocktail glasses with funny quotes.

This banner is everything.

Honorable mention: Anti-Valentine piñata. (Broken hearts fit the theme.)

Anti-Valentine’s Day Games & Activities

Put on your favorite anti-love Spotify playlist and take fun pictures with your girl gang (and favorite single guys). Make sure these hilarious V-Day pictures never see social media.

7. Big Dot of Happiness Be My Galentine – Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day Party Photo Booth Props Kit – 20 Count

These high-quality props are perfect for pictures!

8. Dirty Thoughts Family Games for Teens and Adults – Top Adult Party Games – New Adult Board Games

Natalie gave this game five stars and said, “So fun! It’s adult themed scategories. Played it with friends at a party. Going to be one of our new favorites for sure!!”

Valentine’s Day Cards & Valentine’s Day Gifts

Gift your favorite girls some sassy greeting cards. These cards will remind your girl gang that they’re the best (and don’t need a significant other).

Be sure to also consider Ecards or printable Valentine’s Day memes.

10. Funny Anti-Valentine’s Day Themed Waterproof Wine Bottle Sticker Wrappers, 4 3.75″ x 4.75″ Wrap Around Labels by AmandaCreation (WINE NOT INCLUDED)

Your wine-loving friends are going to love these wine wrappers! They’re also perfect for goofy pictures. If your friends love wine but hate Valentine’s day gifts, you can’t go wrong with these stickers.

11. Maad Romantic Novelty Toilet Paper – Funny Gag Gift for Valentine’s Day or Anniversary Present

Grab this funny roll of TP for the event. Your guests are going to love it.

It’s also a great gift!

12. Funny Anti Valentines Day Dead Inside Gag Gift for Women Men Sweatshirt

This T-shirt is the perfect anti-Valentine’s day gift for everyone.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies

Okay, just because you don’t want to watch ‘The Notebook‘ doesn’t mean you should settle for horror movies. Instead, watch some movies that make you root for the main character to kick a significant other to the curb.

This movie is truly a 12/10.

14. Gone Girl

Don’t get any ideas from this movie.

15. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Unrated Widescreen Edition)

Here’s one for the boys. Stop feeling down about your Sarah Marshall. “You lose some, you get some.”

16. THE FIRST WIVES CLUB

THE FIRST WIVES CLUB
FandangoNOW

Leaving us for younger women? Sure, go ahead, but you’ll pay the price. ‘The First Wives Club‘ is a classic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still around, so don’t get too crazy with your invite list. Be safe, and of course, Happy Anti-Valentine’s Day. Here’s to rolling into Singles Awareness Day hungover.

Watch: This Anti-Valentine’s Day Shirt is Relatable (And Sums up 2021 Already)

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
