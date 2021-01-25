Some singles do laundry on Valentine’s Day, some hang out with their gal pals, and some decide to throw anti-Valentine’s Day parties. Which single are you? If you want a chill night full of chocolate and Hallmark movies, have a Galentine’s Day party. If you want to be a little hungover and wake up to embarrassing drunk texts, throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party with your favorite singles.

Luckily you have me, the most single person on earth, to teach you how to throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party. I’m not exactly a Valentine’s Day hater, but I love any excuse to meet good-looking guys, drink alcohol, and of course, eat! Here’s your guide to the perfect anti-love party.

Cupid, you’re not invited.

Party Ideas

Anti-Valentine’s Day Food & Decor Ideas

Is it an anti-Valentine's Day bash without wine or a signature cocktail? Get some yummy cocktail recipes ready and grab some cute wine tumblers and cocktail glasses with funny quotes.

This banner is everything.

Honorable mention: Anti-Valentine piñata. (Broken hearts fit the theme.)

Anti-Valentine’s Day Games & Activities

Natalie gave this game five stars and said, “So fun! It’s adult themed scategories. Played it with friends at a party. Going to be one of our new favorites for sure!!”

Valentine’s Day Cards & Valentine’s Day Gifts

This T-shirt is the perfect anti-Valentine’s day gift for everyone.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies

Okay, just because you don’t want to watch ‘The Notebook‘ doesn’t mean you should settle for horror movies. Instead, watch some movies that make you root for the main character to kick a significant other to the curb. This movie is truly a 12/10. 14. Gone Girl

Sarah Marshall. “You lose some, you get some.” Here’s one for the boys. Stop feeling down about your. “You lose some, you get some.”

Leaving us for younger women? Sure, go ahead, but you’ll pay the price. ‘The First Wives Club‘ is a classic.

The COVID-19 pandemic is still around, so don’t get too crazy with your invite list. Be safe, and of course, Happy Anti-Valentine’s Day. Here’s to rolling into Singles Awareness Day hungover.