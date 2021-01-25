Some singles do laundry on Valentine’s Day, some hang out with their gal pals, and some decide to throw anti-Valentine’s Day parties. Which single are you? If you want a chill night full of chocolate and Hallmark movies, have a Galentine’s Day party. If you want to be a little hungover and wake up to embarrassing drunk texts, throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party with your favorite singles.
Luckily you have me, the most single person on earth, to teach you how to throw an anti-Valentine’s Day party. I’m not exactly a Valentine’s Day hater, but I love any excuse to meet good-looking guys, drink alcohol, and of course, eat! Here’s your guide to the perfect anti-love party.
Cupid, you’re not invited.
Party Ideas
Anti-Valentine’s Day Food & Decor Ideas
Forget candy hearts, top your cupcakes with these sexy dessert toppers.
2. Bite Me Sprinkle Mix by Simply Sucré | Anti Valentines | Galentine | Anti Valentines Sprinkles | Edible Sprinkles | 4 oz. 8oz. 16 oz. 24 oz. | Bulk Sprinkles | Black Heart Sprinkles (4 oz jar)
Sugar cookies are a must for any holiday. Decorate your cookies with these black hearts and pink sprinkles.
Also, order pizza. It’s the easiest way to feed your guests!
3. Deitybless A Wise Woman Once Said, Funny Birthday Christmas Gifts for Women, Best Friend, Sister, Coworker, Wife, Mom, Daughter, Aunt, Her 12 oz Stemless Wine Tumbler with Funny Saying
This banner is everything.
Honorable mention: Anti-Valentine piñata. (Broken hearts fit the theme.)
Anti-Valentine’s Day Games & Activities
‘Never Have I Ever‘ is my favorite drinking game of all time. I love learning about my friends’ debauchery.
6. Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera with Instant Film (20 Sheets) & DNO Accessories Bundle Includes Case, Filters, Album, Lens, and More (Lilac Purple)
Put on your favorite anti-love Spotify playlist and take fun pictures with your girl gang (and favorite single guys). Make sure these hilarious V-Day pictures never see social media.
7. Big Dot of Happiness Be My Galentine – Galentine’s and Valentine’s Day Party Photo Booth Props Kit – 20 Count
These high-quality props are perfect for pictures!
8. Dirty Thoughts Family Games for Teens and Adults – Top Adult Party Games – New Adult Board Games
Natalie gave this game five stars and said, “So fun! It’s adult themed scategories. Played it with friends at a party. Going to be one of our new favorites for sure!!”
Valentine’s Day Cards & Valentine’s Day Gifts
Gift your favorite girls some sassy greeting cards. These cards will remind your girl gang that they’re the best (and don’t need a significant other).
Be sure to also consider Ecards or printable Valentine’s Day memes.
10. Funny Anti-Valentine’s Day Themed Waterproof Wine Bottle Sticker Wrappers, 4 3.75″ x 4.75″ Wrap Around Labels by AmandaCreation (WINE NOT INCLUDED)
Your wine-loving friends are going to love these wine wrappers! They’re also perfect for goofy pictures. If your friends love wine but hate Valentine’s day gifts, you can’t go wrong with these stickers.
11. Maad Romantic Novelty Toilet Paper – Funny Gag Gift for Valentine’s Day or Anniversary Present
Grab this funny roll of TP for the event. Your guests are going to love it.
It’s also a great gift!
12. Funny Anti Valentines Day Dead Inside Gag Gift for Women Men Sweatshirt
This T-shirt is the perfect anti-Valentine’s day gift for everyone.
Anti-Valentine’s Day Movies
Okay, just because you don’t want to watch ‘The Notebook‘ doesn’t mean you should settle for horror movies. Instead, watch some movies that make you root for the main character to kick a significant other to the curb.
This movie is truly a 12/10.
14. Gone Girl
Don’t get any ideas from this movie.
15. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (Unrated Widescreen Edition)
16. THE FIRST WIVES CLUB
Leaving us for younger women? Sure, go ahead, but you’ll pay the price. ‘The First Wives Club‘ is a classic.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still around, so don’t get too crazy with your invite list. Be safe, and of course, Happy Anti-Valentine’s Day. Here’s to rolling into Singles Awareness Day hungover.