Cops Break Up Drug-Fueled Orgy, Confiscate Liquid Ecstasy and Cocaine

When push comes to shove and you can’t go anywhere but stay home, what do you do? Well, you plan an orgy, of course!

Kidding, don’t do that. Not only is that weird, but it’s also illegal. Why? Not because it’s an orgy, that’s fine, but because we are under coronavirus lockdown. Turns out undercover cops in “coronavirus-battered Spain,” rounded up eight people accused of violating the lockdown. What did they do? Well, they organized a drug-fueled orgy in Barcelona. Giddy up, Spain!

Can’t even go out with a bang — Gogobr8 (@gogobrasil8_br) March 26, 2020

According to Spanish police, there is a death toll of 3,600 deaths in Spaid from COVID-19. But, apparently, that number wasn’t scary enough for these sex addicts, which is why they planned the whole sex bash in the first place. Apparently, it was all organized on social media. Because well, what can’t you do online nowadays?

Feeling the remorse of it all, it was actually one of the participants who tipped off the authorities. Undercover cops were able to seize drugs including liquid ecstasy and cocaine from an apartment that had already been rented out for a week. Local reports stated there were more than twenty people planning to show up before the operation was busted. Which is an insane amount of people if you think about it. Yeah, we’ll call that an orgy alright.

When you rsvp to an orgy during coronavirus lockdown and then tip off the cops, you aren’t getting another invite. Simple as that. https://t.co/v11PNz13UE — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) March 26, 2020

The suspects were expected to be fined for violating the strict coronavirus lockdown rules, which over 31,000 have ignored so far. Police officers stated 55 people have been arrested across the country, and more than 6,000 have been fined for violating the rules during the pandemic. Which seems pretty ridiculous to me.

I mean, I get it, staying inside sucks, the outside world is pretty much a mess right now, but come on people. Go outside if you absolutely need to go to the grocery store or have to go to the doctor. Don’t go outside if you’re out attending an orgy or a sex party. The least they could have done was wear a face mask or kept the sex bash on the low. This is totally on the dude who snitched.