Public transportation is both a blessing and a curse.

It’s a blessing because it exists, but it’s a curse because it’s almost always incredibly unreliable and generally terrible.





This paradox is never more evident than it is in New York City. The Big Apple. A city with loads of people. A city that really needs its public transportation systems to function properly if it’s going to prosper.

In fact, a recent New York Times report suggests that the NYC’s dysfunctional mass transit system has most negatively affected commute times for health care workers.

“It makes me angry,” said 54-year-old home health aide Delrisa Sewell-Henry to the Times. “It’s not like we’re sitting around watching TV and doing nothing. We’re doing something. We have to be there on time.”

Is it any wonder that New York City commuters are mad as hell?

Many are so frustrated that they felt comforted by a recently installed piece of street art at the Bleecker Street subway station.

Whoever made this please reveal yourself so we can honor you the right way pic.twitter.com/DJnomuuoHL — Marvelous Marvin The Modern Marvel (@SimplyDop3) February 4, 2018

It’s subtle, and also accurate, so it clearly wasn’t put there by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

So where did it come from?

This is the work of @WinstonTseng — Totally Pasted (@TotallyPasted) February 6, 2018

Apparently the piece was designed by Winston Tseng, an artist and disgruntled commuter.

Tseng shared a news report about the poster on his Instagram account:

But the piece didn’t just resonate with commuters in the Big Apple. People in other cities were asking for their own versions:

Need the D.C. variant of this. https://t.co/mQnm8elXAV — Robert Pohl (@RSP_DC) February 5, 2018

Can Toronto get a #TTC version of this? 😂 I've heard NYC has major issues these days but Toronto's major issues with transit have been going on for decades https://t.co/uhsWzjuApA — Dan Levy (@TheDanLevy) February 5, 2018

But not everyone was impressed. some people accused Tseng of missing the point:

Seems as though this is blaming the MTA. But it's not really MTA's fault that New York State has been defunding them for a long time. https://t.co/UIYh7MdsIx — Tim Buckley 🚀 (@timbucki) February 5, 2018

Or here's an idea, stop blaming the overworked day-to-day engineers for systemic problems at the upper echelons of government. https://t.co/cGebn6HG6w — David (@DavidJYurman) February 5, 2018

You can’t please everyone, especially if they live in New York.

