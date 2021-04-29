The Internet Thinks Listening to Porn is WAY Hotter Than Actually Watching It

I’m a journalist. I research, write, and share it with the world to see what they think about a certain topic. I’ve been doing this for almost half of my life and I have to say I love it. So when I came across this article, I knew I had to talk about this. Because it’s insane. I think it’s safe to say that we’ve all watched porn once in our lifetime. But audio porn? Well…I’ve never heard of this but I’m actually really intrigued. Especially because it’s becoming a “common thing.” Yup, just a regular day in the office, I love my job.

Apparently, Vice went out into the world and asked several people if they actually preferred to listen to porn instead of watching it. Let’s face it, a lot of people love the therapeutic charm of audio porn and ASMR content. In case you don’t know what audio porn is, let me explain. We know that porn usually comes with several videos or photos showing people doing something very erotic, but in this instance, audio porn allows someone to listen and fill in their own gaps with their imaginations and fantasies. Basically, your imagination is the limit when it comes to these erotic audios. Believe it or not, they have been praised for several years for their inclusivity when it comes to body type or gender, and thanks to the Coronavirus Pandemic, a surge in popularity has risen.

Is Audio Porn Taking Over?

Basically, it has become a bedtime favorite for a lot of people because well, a lot of people are living alone and don’t have the company they wanted so they had to use the next best thing. According to Vice, audio porn is very popular among women due to its play and female sexuality. Founder of audio erotica website Quinn, Caroline Spiegel, told Vice that there are more female users on the platform than male users. She stated, “It could be for a lot of different reasons,” she said, suggesting that audio erotica may be “better aligned with female desire and fantasy. Young women are very shrewd and voracious consumers of content, yet they are underserved when it comes to erotic content.”

Spiegel was inspired to start Quinn after discovering audio erotica back in college and finding it impossible to get turned on by conventional visual porn. (Sorry PornHub) Which in case you were wondering, is an actual thing. A lot of people don’t do anything whenever they watch porn or x-rated things, so good for her for thinking of an alternative way to get you started. A healthy and balanced sex life for all! She stated, “Audio erotica felt like it was made with me and my desires in mind. It made me feel hot and wanted.”

Since the launch back in 2019, Quinn has become one of the most popular platforms for audio porn and is known for the content that engages its listeners. And it has quirky playlists such as, “Hard at work,” “Boyfriend Energy,” and of course to relate a little bit to the pandemic, “Quarantine Edition.” Because…why not? It’s a steamy NSFW audiobook for adults.

Users can also upload their own audio porn. Spiegel stated, “Most of the audios on Quinn are POV videos. That means that the creator is talking to you as if you are in the room having sex with them. That might sound stressful, but it’s really so hot and keeps you focused and in the moment.” So yeah, this is more common than you think since a lack of visuals in the audio allows listeners to have ultimate control. Hey, you got to do whatever makes you happy right? Who am I to judge, it’s called self care.

Power to the people and their weird kinks. Love that for them.