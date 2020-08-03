I just want to know who got fed up with their 6-month-old baby not contributing to household chores? How many Cheetos did your baby have to drop on the floor for you to be like, “Not my mess, not my problem.” You know what? Babies are dirty, and I get it. If you want to put your own baby in the Baby Mop Onesie after crushing a bag of Gerber baby snacks, go for it.

Yes, it’s a real product! The Baby Mop Onesie is available on Amazon for only $29.99. This useless invention is pretty helpful. Put your little one in the baby onesie, and as the baby crawls, they’ll mop up all of their yogurt snacks and puffs. Who needs a Swiffer when the Baby Mop Onesie exists?

The original since 1998 from “99 more unuseless Japanese inventions.”

Comes in three sizes: 3-6 month, 6-9 months, and 9-12 months.

Funny baby shower gift.

Great for crawlers.

Builds a strong work ethic.

This is one of the funniest gifts I’ve ever seen. I know exactly what I’m giving to my cousin for her baby shower. The new parents better like it. (Okay, wouldn’t be surprised if they ask where the real gift is, but I’m still buying it.) It’s going to make a great gag gift for the holiday season.

Who doesn’t love clean floors? Babies make floors stickier than movie theater floors, so I’m all for this baby gift. Amazon customers love it, too! A customer gave it a five-star review and called it, “Good clean fun.” People are actually putting these on babies. This is great. If my parents ever did this to me, I’d probably have a few questions for them, though.

Forget buying cleaning gadgets and pricy cleaning tools, just get the new baby this onesie and your tile floors will be spotless.