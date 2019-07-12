Look, I get that desperate times call for desperate measures. For example, I myself have used an old t-shirt that has now become some sort of rag that I use to clean things with at my apartment. Face it, it’s convenient and you end up saving some paper towels. We all do it. We do these little hacks here and there that will either save us time or money. But what we’re not going to do, is use a 30 rack of Bud Light as a child booster seat because we forgot it at home. That’s not how it works, buddy.

Canada Ontario Provincial Police was actually forced to issue a proclamation when a 22-year-old driver from Weddington North was pulled over and charged with failing to ensure a child in the vehicle was properly restrained. The driver had propped his two-year-old up on a case of water…I mean, Bud Light. Now, I can’t be the only one thinking about how dangerous this is, right?

2-year-old unharmed in @NorthPerth1 when @TwpWellNorth driver used a case of beer for a booster-seat. Driver charged w/ failing to ensure child properly seat-belted. Children under 40lbs require child-seat and under 8years&80lbs&4'9" require a booster ^JC #WellingtonOPP #PerthOPP pic.twitter.com/EmWqmT62R3 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 10, 2019

One, because the child is literally on a case of beer that is probably hurting him. Two, can you imagine what happens if this man is to crash? That beer case would automatically fly down to the floor and explode, and that kid would be covered in beer. Plus, the car would be ruined and smell like beer for months! Yeah, something tells me that beer cases and booster seats don’t mix.

As expected police want to remind drivers that children under 40 lbs need to be in a child seat, and children under 80 lbs, 8 years of age, or four feet nine inches need to be in a booster seat. State laws mandate that children under the age of 12 who weigh less than a 100 lbs must be in the back of a vehicle.

“REAL MEN OF GENIUS!” 🎶 “Today we salute you, Mr Beer Case Booster Seat Dad……” — Kyle (@AreYouWaak) July 12, 2019

I do have to admit that although this is pretty dumb, it’s hilarious. This is such a dad move. He was probably just heading home after going to the gas station and wanted to secure his beer, so he decided to use the toddler without thinking. I do commend the driver for attempting to improvise a child booster seat because well, it gave the 2-year-old those few inches he needed to tie his seatbelt. Still, maybe not the best choice a seat. Maybe a Lacroix case?

The real question here is …where is the beer now?