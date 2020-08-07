Having a cute pool float each summer is such a flex. While everyone else is floating on a worn-out pool noodle, you can lounge in an awesome float, from motorized pool floats, food-shaped floats, and even Donald Trump pool floats. There’s something for everyone, but this beer mug pool float is too cool.

Amazon is selling an inflatable beer mug pool float, and it actually looks like a giant mug full of cold beer. This beer mug float is perfect for above ground pools, lakes, and more. This pool lounger is going to be a conversation starter at your next pool party.

Every beer lover needs this beer mug pool float. Taking silly pictures with this pool float is going to the best! Tilt it up, hold the mug handle, pose like you’re chugging from a giant mug. I mean, it would make for a wonderful Facebook or Instagram post.

This heavy-duty inflatable pool float is made from high-quality PVC construction and has fantastic customer reviews. An Amazon customer left a 5-star rating and said, “My husband is 6’2” and can float on this with room to spare. He loves it! It is extremely comfortable. Highly recommend for pool use!”

The headrest looks pretty comfy. While everyone is playing pool games and water sports, grab a beer and relax on your new float. Now, if only it had a cup holder. (For your beer, of course.) Then it would be a dream come true. Who doesn’t love floating on water with a cold beer in hand?

Beer lovers are going to cherish this funny pool float forever.

