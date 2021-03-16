Before you think about grabbing a boring birthday card from the grocery store (and signing it five minutes before you see Mom), consider buying a funny, charming, or entertaining birthday card for her. Mom deserves the best, and we think she’ll love these special birthday cards (along with a bottle of wine or gift card to Target).
We rounded up 10 birthday cards for moms with all kinds of personalities. Gift her one of these cards on her special day, and she’ll keep it forever.
Best Birthday Cards for Mom
This birthday card is perfect for loved ones that can’t get enough of Star Wars.
2. TRUANCE Pop Up Happy Birthday Card Flowers For Mom Daughter Dad Sister and Friend, Birthday Card for Wife Husband Birthday Card With Blank Note
Here’s a flower birthday card for moms who love spending their free time in the garden.
3. Musical Birthday Card | Personalized Happy Birthday Singing Card | 120 Seconds Recording | Recordable with Voice Messages, Jingles, Songs |Birthday Cards for Mom, Dad, Boyfriend, Girlfriend, etc
This card is perfect for your mom or mother-in-law. You can make a customized voice birthday message for your special lady! Taelor gave it five stars and wrote, “Worked perfectly for what I had planned!”
4. Hallmark Birthday Greeting Card for Her (Today’s Your Day)
I love pop-up cards! Grab this $13 card for mom today. She’ll feel extra special.
6. Donald Trump Talking Happy Birthday Card – Wishes You Happy Birthday in Trump’s REAL Voice – Surprise Someone with a Personal Birthday Gift from the President of the United States – Includes Envelope
Here’s a funny birthday card that doubles as a gag gift. The voice activates when it’s opened.
There are a lot of funny Trump cards on Amazon. Grab a hilarious anniversary card, Father’s Day card, or Valentine’s Day card for your loved ones.
This sturdy card is perfect for moms who love to keep cards! Printable eCards or DIY cards can bend, but this card will stick around for years.
8. Sleazy Greetings Funny Birthday Mother’s Day Laundry Card For Mom | I Love You Loads Card
How did Mom do your laundry for so long?
This card would also double as a funny Mother’s Day card.
9. Trump Build a Yuge Cake – Funny Political Happy Birthday Card with Envelope (4.63 x 6.75 Inch) – President Donald Trump Joke Bday Celebration Notecard – Humorous Cake Slice C4239BDG
This mother’s birthday card by NobleWorks is going to make your mom laugh! Don’t forget about her birthday cake.
10. Central 23 – Funny Animal Birthday Card – “Sphynx Cat Another Year Another Wrinkle” – For Men & Women – Mom Dad Husband Wife Brother Sister 21st 25th 30th 40th 50th 60th – Comes with Fun Stickers
This card is great for moms, best friends, and cat lovers. There’s nothing wrong with a few wrinkles!
