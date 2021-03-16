Before you think about grabbing a boring birthday card from the grocery store (and signing it five minutes before you see Mom), consider buying a funny, charming, or entertaining birthday card for her. Mom deserves the best, and we think she’ll love these special birthday cards (along with a bottle of wine or gift card to Target).

We rounded up 10 birthday cards for moms with all kinds of personalities. Gift her one of these cards on her special day, and she’ll keep it forever.

Best Birthday Cards for Mom