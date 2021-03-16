Menu
Before you think about grabbing a boring birthday card from the grocery store (and signing it five minutes before you see Mom), consider buying a funny, charming, or entertaining birthday card for her. Mom deserves the best, and we think she’ll love these special birthday cards (along with a bottle of wine or gift card to Target).

We rounded up 10 birthday cards for moms with all kinds of personalities. Gift her one of these cards on her special day, and she’ll keep it forever.

Best Birthday Cards for Mom

Birthday Card for Mother, Greeting Card for Mom, Yoda Best Mom, Mother's Day Card
Amazon
TRUANCE Pop Up Happy Birthday Card Flowers For Mom Daughter Dad Sister and Friend, Birthday Card for Wife Husband Birthday Card With Blank Note
Amazon
Musical Birthday Card | Personalized Happy Birthday Singing Card | 120 Seconds Recording | Recordable with Voice Messages, Jingles, Songs |Birthday Cards for Mom, Dad, Boyfriend, Girlfriend, etc
Amazon

This card is perfect for your mom or mother-in-law. You can make a customized voice birthday message for your special lady! Taelor gave it five stars and wrote, “Worked perfectly for what I had planned!”

4. Hallmark Birthday Greeting Card for Her (Today’s Your Day)

Hallmark Birthday Greeting Card for Her (Today's Your Day)
Amazon
Lovepop Floral Birthday Cake Pop Up Card - Birthday Card, Cake Greeting Card, Birthday Pop Up Cards, 3D Cards, Pop Up Greeting Card, Birthday Pop Up Card, Greeting Card Birthday
Amazon

Here’s a funny birthday card that doubles as a gag gift. The voice activates when it’s opened.

There are a lot of funny Trump cards on Amazon. Grab a hilarious anniversary card, Father’s Day card, or Valentine’s Day card for your loved ones.

Happy Birthday Card: Real Bamboo Wood Greeting Card With Birthday Cake Design, Premium Handmade Wooden Card Perfect Gift For Sending Birthday Wishes
Amazon

This sturdy card is perfect for moms who love to keep cards! Printable eCards or DIY cards can bend, but this card will stick around for years.

8. Sleazy Greetings Funny Birthday Mother’s Day Laundry Card For Mom | I Love You Loads Card

Sleazy Greetings Funny Birthday Mother's Day Laundry Card For Mom | I Love You Loads Card
Amazon
Central 23 - Funny Animal Birthday Card - “Sphynx Cat Another Year Another Wrinkle” - For Men & Women - Mom Dad Husband Wife Brother Sister 21st 25th 30th 40th 50th 60th - Comes with Fun Stickers
Amazon

This card is great for moms, best friends, and cat lovers. There’s nothing wrong with a few wrinkles!

For Mother’s Day gift ideas and mom cards, check out Amazon and our friends over at Wide Open Eats.

Watch: 8 Funny Father’s Day Cards That Will Make Pops Laugh!

