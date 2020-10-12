If you already have a pair of real boobs to sleep on every night, keep scrolling. This pillow isn’t for you. The boob pillow is the only pillow you’ll want to sleep on. Ditch the fancy memory foam pillow for this comfy throw pillow.

The boob pillow can be found on Amazon for only $15. The holidays are close, so get your gag gift wishlist ready for an interesting white elephant party. Give it to your husband, brother, or just anyone who loves boobies.

Washable

Obviously the sexiest pillow

Great gag gift idea

Dang, what cup size is this!? These big boobs actually look pretty comfy to sleep on! Let one of your best friends be the judge of that, though. Pick on your favorite single buddy and give him this boob throw pillow as a joke. He might not find it too funny, but I bet he’s going to cuddle up next to it every night.

It’s time to spice up your home decor, y’all. (Totally kidding.) This would be really tacky to leave in your living room. However, it would be a wonderful piece to keep in your hotel room for a bachelor or bachelorette party.

I highly recommend reading customer reviews. They’re a hot mess. A customer said, “This was a Xmas gift for my greasy teenage nephew. I don’t wanna know what he does with it. I might get one for myself too.” Oh my goodness. I can’t even imagine the look on his face when he saw this boobie pillow.

Quick reminder, it is breast cancer awareness month, and as goofy as this breast pillow is, be sure to show your support for keeping real boobies healthy. Wear pink whenever you can this month. Whether it’s a breast cancer awareness tank top or T-shirt, your support means a lot.

