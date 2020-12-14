Tits the season, I mean ’tis the season, for cold weather apparel. It’s time to start shopping for beanies, parkas, and a new boob scarf. That’s right. Ditch your boring scarves and get cozy with these knockers.

You can find the funny boob scarf on Amazon today for only $19.99! The company Christmas party is right around the corner, so grab this as a gag gift for your long-awaited white elephant gift exchange.

Perfect for bachelorette partyGreat Xmas gag gift or Christmas gift for siblings (lol)

Ships from the United States

Made from high-quality material

Just like penis jokes, tatas will always be a little funny. If you decide to wear this to your Christmas party, you already know you’re going to be the life of the party. Everyone is going to want to take pictures with you! Well, maybe not Santa. He’s going to put you on the naughty list for this one.

Here at Rare, we love gag gifts. Honestly, the lewder, the better. Sorry not sorry.

Do you have a fashionista friend who expects lavish clothing for Christmas each year? You should get them this scarf instead. Oh, they were expecting a cashmere scarf or Tom Ford perfume? Not today! Stuff this in their stocking.

Who can you see wearing this hilarious scarf? It looks like people are putting them on their pups too! Oh gosh. Anything for some Instagram likes, huh? It’s pretty funny though! Grab one for yourself so it’s here in time for Christmas. Okay, maybe don’t wear it to the company Christmas party. Showing up with boobies around your neck might get you let go without a nice severance package.

Advertisement

For more trending gag gifts, visit eBay and Etsy.