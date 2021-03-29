In a stand-out sketch from Maya Rudolph’s recent gig hosting SNL, the baby boomers are getting vaccinated! As many Americans have been left to jealously watch their boomer parents (or grandparents) get the Covid-19 vaccine, this musical parody lampoons the vaccination process which has allowed those older citizens to begin their post-pandemic life.

Rudolph ditched her Kamala Harris ensemble for a grey wig and jean capris alongside cast members Kenan Thompson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day, Chris Redd, Ego Nwodim, Melissa Villaseñor, and Kyle Mooney in this colorful music video heavily costumed as cocky, elderly, and Covid-immune rappers. The skit, which has been trending since Saturday night, is the perfect example of the popular SNL rap format done right. Watch the hilarious clip below, and check out the detailed lyrics (also attached) for some memorable millennial zingers.

“Boomers Got the Vax”

The Lyrics

(Newscaster)

A majority of baby boomers have been vaccinated

Have been vaccinated

Have been vaccinated, vaccinated

Vaccinated, vaccinated, vaccinated

(Redd)

Baby boomers, greatest generation

Got all the money, now we got the vaccination

Crash the economy, three whole times

But when it comes to the vax, we the first in line

(Day)

Got a job out of college, no student debt

Retirement funded, a hundred percent

Voted for Trump, but just for the taxes

Don’t believe in Covid, still got the vaxes

(Mooney)

Pzifer, Moderna, I know you wur-na

Get one, but you gotta wait your tur-na

I get to the vax site, get what I want son

You get what’s left bitch, Johnson & Johnson!

(Group)

Money, stacked

Pants, khaks

Arm, vaxxed

No, mask

(Redd)

Biggest generation, ain’t no stopping me

Never gonna die, draining social security

(Villaseñor)

The boomers got the vax

No rumors, just facts, yeah

Give it up if you’re 70+

Everyone else gettin’ jealous of us, jealous of us

Advertisement

(Thompson)

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba Baby Boomer

How you livin’ ladies?

Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba-ba Baby Boomer

Ha!

(Maya)

Ow! Covid can’t touch me now

Low mask in the store, nose poking out

When it’s time to pay, I whip the coupons out

Even though I got the stimmy in the bank account

(Bryant)

Y’all can’t see? Lemme give you a Clearzine

We out here spending your inheritance

You in the parking lot eating by the trash right

We in the booth reading menus with the flashlight

(McKinnon)

Yeah, I know you missed us

Might book a trip on the Diamond Princess

Eat all the food, drink all the booze

Sail all the cruise, while you still on the Zoom

(Group)

Job, retired

Climate, denier

License, expired

But we still on fire

(Rudolph)

Stop by my house

Give my grandkids a hug

Now get the f— out

I’m tryna have fun!

(Villaseñor)

The boomers got the vax

Everyone else get to the back (get back), yeah

We comin’ first like we always do

We jumpin’ in front of you, and you, and you (And uh)

And you (And uh), and you (Uh), and you (Uh)

Advertisement

(Thompson)

I-M-M-U-N-I-T-Y

That’s what I got, I got bodies-anti

I got the shot, that’s just how it is

You locked inside, homeschooling my grandkids

I know you wanna live large like me

I got the big a** house and the SUV

I got the second house too, and the third house, three

And the place in Vermont, and one in Miami

Damn, I got five houses?

That’s a lot. Hm, good for me.

(Redd)

Hit the links with the drinks for another golf sess

You on the vax website hittin’ the refresh

You whine and cry while we dine inside

We run the world since 1945, hah!

(Day)

Me, I spend my time playing tennis

Two things that don’t work, me and my pen-is

My shirt (What about it?), you know it’s gettin’ tucked

And my wife (What about her?), she left me (Oh)

(Nwodim)

Hold up, hold up, I ain’t had my say yet

Yo, tell ’em what my name is

(Thompson)

Edith, Edith, Edith, Edith

E-dith Puthie!

(Nwodim)

Edith Puthie on the track, you know I’m vaxxed out

Pop a Cialis, come throw yo’ back out

Hands in the air like your shoulder don’t hurt

Drop that ass to the floor like your knees still work

Advertisement

(Villaseñor)

Boomers got the vax, uhh

Boomers got the vax

(Thompson)

It is what it is sucka!

Advertisement

This Week’s Cold Open

Poking relatively light fun at the spring break disaster in Miami, Florida, Maya Rudolph plays the host of an MTV-style show, “Snatched! Vaxed! or Waxed!” in which three contestants guess whether bikini-clad spring breakers are, indeed, vaccinated, waxed, or just snatched. Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!

And another musical sketch: “NFTs”

“NFTs” was not as strong as “Boomers Got the Vax,” but is worth watching for the interaction between Janet Yellen (Kate McKinnon) and Pete Davidson alone. The idea of a college classroom Q&A with the Secretary of Treasury descending into a chaotic line of Eminem-style questioning about the latest cryptocurrency felt true and fantastically topical.