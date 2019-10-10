Ladies, there is a new fashion trend this Fall! Introducing the meth bow-shaped hair clip that lets you walk around in style, it’s truly a two for one deal! Kidding, please don’t wear meth bows on your hair, that’s just stupid. But hey, props to Jessica Kropp for trying to really get away with it thinking cops wouldn’t notice. A true example to us all.

Turns out the 38-year-old is facing multiple charges after police discovered she was wearing a full bag of methamphetamine disguised as a bow in her hair. She was arrested in the city of Flippin after being pulled over for driving with expired tags. According to police officer Kenneth Looney, Kropp initially had failed to stop and drove through a nearby neighborhood before eventually pulling over.

That's genius. She must be a methematician. — ℂ𝕙𝕣𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 ℂ𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕜𝕪 👴🏼 (@CraigWCostelloe) October 9, 2019

When officers asked for her driver’s license, she said it was suspended. She also didn’t have insurance and said she was borrowing the car and didn’t know where the registration for the vehicle was. So, to sum that up, she was pretty much doomed already.

But that’s not all. Officer Looney then discovered that Kropp had five warrant out for her arrest, including four failure to appear warrants and one failure to pay fines warrants. So, she was ordered to step out of the car and he placed her under arrest. As he was arresting her, he then saw a bow in her hair that appeared to be a “small zip-locked bag containing a white crystal-like substance of suspected methamphetamine.”

Wow,now I've seen both crazy and smart on a whole different level — Stacey Langley (@staceyjdl08) October 9, 2019

Looney stated there was a small rubber band around the middle which is what gave it the bow shape and was attached to a bobby pin on the right side of her head. When the officer asked about the bag of meth, according to the affidavit she hilariously responds, “F*ck, I didn’t know that was there, someone else put that there and I didn’t know what it was.’” Which at this point you think she’d give up because well, she’s already going to jail, but okay.

Looney searched the vehicle and apparently found multiple bags of meth and drug paraphernalia. The Arkansas woman was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, and liability insurance and failure to appear misdemeanor. She is immediately taken to Marion County jail and is being held in lieu of a $22,530 bond.

Ah, I have to give up for her creativity though. Meth hair bows? Really?