The second I get to a Tex-Mex restaurant, I douse my chips in salt and salsa. But if the hot sauce is too hot, I just settle for a tortilla with butter (and a margarita). Why? Because I’m way too chicken for any hot sauce that’s going to make my stomach feel anything less than perfect. If you love your hot sauce scorching, you’re insane, but I’m challenging you to try ‘Shit The Bed Hot Sauce.’

Bunsters is the company behind Shit The Bed Hot Sauce. The hot sauce is loaded with Himalayan pink salt, bird’s eye peppers, Trinidad Scorpion peppers, and Tibetan Goji berries. Just reading “scorpion” lets me know to stay away from this stuff. I have white sheets, I can’t risk it.

Non-GMO

Gluten-free

Vegan

Bunsters hot sauce originates from Australia. It measures around 35,000 on the Scoville Scale, which is the measurement for how spicy a chili pepper is. For reference, a jalapeño can be anywhere from 2,000-8,000 in heat units.

Yeah, this sounds 10 times hotter than Tobasco sauce for sure. The hot sauce is also infused with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, coconut sugar, and orange juice. The yummy flavor won’t get lost in the scorpion chillies. You can visit Amazon for the hot sauce. Customer reviews are hilarious.

Get your baby wipes ready. Maybe some hemorrhoid cream too? You don’t want to feel raw or chapped after.

I don’t know y’all, feeling like you’re peeing out of your bottom doesn’t sound enticing at all, but I know a lot of y’all love your hot, hot sauce. You can give all of your spicy lovin’ friends a bottle. The Bunsters Shit The Bed combo packs are great gift ideas for pepper fiends.