Everyone loves Capri Sun juice, there is no denying that. Whether you’re a 5-year-old ready to go to lunchtime to drink one, or a 25-year-old enjoying one from time to time, reminding you of the good old days. We all love them. So what is better than drinking a Capri Sun? Owning a Capri Sun Pacific Cooler Flavor bathing suit that will make you be the talk of the summer, duh!

Yes, L.A. streetwear brand, Public Space, decided to use their Pacific Cooler Flavor to create something funky and cool for adults to wear. If only these came in the Strawberry Kiwi flavor because we all know that one is the best, but nevertheless, these are pretty cool. The company is known to make several other food and drink related swimwear such as a LaCroix, an Arizona green tea, and a Fiji Water one. But now, the brand is offering up Capri Sun-inspired beachwear that includes swim shorts and a one-piece swimsuit.

According to their website, Public Space handcrafts every order that is placed, so rest assured you will be getting something special right at your door. The swimsuit features the main image of the juice on the front, and the back shows the juice’s iconic ingredients which are cherries, pineapple, and orange. Sizes for the one-piece range from XS to 2x, and you can buy the nostalgic piece for $49 sold exclusively on the Public Space website. The swim shorts also come out to $49 and are offered in size 28 to 40, or Small to 2 XL.

Whether you want a one-piece or the swim shorts, the company does state that these are unisex so anyone can rock these shorts any way you’d like to. They come with a drawstring for you to adjust them to your waist and lining made specifically to avoid chafing in the thighs. The best part of all is that they have pockets! YES, pockets! It’s truly a dream come true.

And if these Capri Sun swimsuits are a bit too high for your price range, don’t worry, because our favorite website Amazon has got your summer fashion look covered. The wonderful website is also selling funny and quirky swimwear such as women’s one piece with classic quotes such as “Tacos, Tequila & Tan Lines” and “Always on Vacay.”

As for swim trunks, maybe you would like some Ramen Noodle shorts. Because why the heck not? I’d buy them…and then go buy some tasty tasty Ramen while wearing them.

Time to get creative!