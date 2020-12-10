Menu
Woman Sues Her Boyfriend For Not Proposing To Her After Eight Years Of Dating Read this Next

Woman Sues Her Boyfriend For Not Proposing To Her After Eight Years Together
Advertisement
chocolate penis prank Amazon
Amazon

Usually, when I think of “dick in a box,” I think of the Lonely Island and Justin Timberlake song from Saturday Night Live. Now, I know it’s an inspiring song but don’t actually go and put your pecker in a box for anyone. Instead, send this chocolate penis in a box. Yep, it looks kind of real, but that’s chocolate, baby.

If you’ve ever wanted to tell someone to “eat a dick,” here’s your chance. This chocolate dick looks just like a toy, but I promise, it’s just mouthwatering artisan chocolate made right here in the United States. Order this hilarious gag gift for your favorite (or least favorite) coworker.

Eat A Dick – Chocolate Penis Prank

Eat A Dick - Anonymous Chocolate Penis Prank (Happy Birthday Box - Black and Yellow)
Amazon
  • Add to your Amazon wishlist today
  • Perfect for a bachelorette party
  • Vegan & gluten-free
  • Shipping option: Choose the fastest delivery to arrive by Christmas

Who doesn’t love a funny prank? I love playing practical jokes on my family, and I already know who I’m getting this for. Dick at Your Door (DAYD) is the brand behind the funny gag gift. If you suck (no pun intended) at buying Christmas gifts or white elephant gifts, then consider giving these chocolate penises to your loved ones. There are a variety of boxes you can choose from: Birthday box, love box, blossom box (perfect for Valentine’s Day), and the Don box.

Christmas is coming up, so be sure to buy this as a stocking stuffer. Your sister is going to see her stocking and wonder what’s inside! Oh, girl, just chocolate. I’m not sure if it’s milk chocolate or dark chocolate, but who cares? The recipient will probably eat it anyway!

chocolate penis prank
Amazon

I’m still in shock with the details. I mean, if I didn’t know this was chocolate, I’d think someone was trying to tell me to go screw myself instead of “eat a dick.”

Advertisement

Well, I can’t wait to eat six inches of chocolate.

Watch: Penis Lipstick: If Mary Kay Sold This We’d Actually Buy Makeup From Them

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like