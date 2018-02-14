Angela Barnes is a hilarious British stand-up comedian who regularly appears on TV panel shows in the UK.

She’s a very talented lady, but she’s not the only talented member of her household. Evidently, her boyfriend is pretty talented too, if her recent Twitter postings tell us anything.





Angela’s boyfriend was out of town on a snowboarding trip on Valentine’s Day, so the comedian took to Twitter to tell the tale of the rather ingenious scavenger hunt her boyfriend had planned for her.

If Angela wanted her Valentine’s Day gift, she would have to solve a series of riddles.

Luckily, she’s pretty good at puzzles.

It began with a simple instruction: “Do not open until Feb 14th…”

1/7 – Look away now if you don't want to see how excellent my fella is at Nerdy Valentines. He is away snowboarding – so he left me this card to open today (to be continued…) pic.twitter.com/IP1AtWRAeI — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

Angela’s first clue was written in the style of a crossword hint. And we have no idea how she solved it!

2/7 And in the card was this. ONLY A BLOODY CRYPTIC CROSSWORD CLUE AND A TREASURE HUNT…answers and subsequent clues to follow pic.twitter.com/NRs3GIrLA4 — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

“Pow! Sheep” is actually an anagram of “Peep Show,” which is the name of a popular (and hilarious) UK sitcom.

So Angela headed over to her DVD shelf to retrieve her next clue.

3/7 Answer to last clue: Peep show

Next clue on back of Peep Show DVD box set pic.twitter.com/C2FBSzFK7W — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

Nailed it.

4/7 Answer to last clue: Globe

Yes, we have one of those globe mini bars, I bought it for his 40th, and sure enough, clue inside! pic.twitter.com/foqDex1L1W — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

The next clue was hidden in a packet of lasagne sheets. Well played, Angela’s boyfriend. Well played.

5/7 Answer to previous clue: Lasagne Yup, hidden in the lasagne is the next clue… pic.twitter.com/zWMLGdTDW7 — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

Imagine being able to solve these riddles so easily.

6/7 Answer to prev clue: IMAGINE Now, took a false step here, I have Imagine John Lennon on DVD, but it was bereft of clues. Then I remembered, I have a beautiful illustrated book based on the song, and sure enough on the inside cover… pic.twitter.com/5XPo8mU09Z — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

Of course, Angela didn’t have to imagine. She just did it.

7/7 Answer to final clue: Bottom drawer Finally, my gift is in the bottom drawer of his wardrobe . Posh chocolates and some of our favourite photos in a lovely frame. I love it, but it's not about the gift. It's about what mega brilliant fun I've had finding it. BEAMING pic.twitter.com/tUjXsZFD0H — Angela Barnes (@AngelaBarnes) February 14, 2018

The present was hiding in the bottom drawer the whole time!

Well done, Angela. We hope you enjoyed your posh chocolates!

So next time your partner comes home with a bunch of gas station flowers at 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, think of Angela and her boyfriend, and make an important decision.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

