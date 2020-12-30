Some might say condoms are uncomfortable, but this one isn’t. This condom sleeping bag will keep your head warm and cozy. Oh, get your head out of the gutter. I’m talking about your actual head. Not the other one on your body.

Amazon is selling a sleeping bag that looks exactly like a condom. The throw pillow even looks like a LifeStyles condom wrapper! Now, I don’t recommend taking this on your camping trip, but it’d be a fun pillow and blanket to use while lounging at home on the couch.

High-quality soft pillow

Shipping time varies

Also available on Etsy

The pics are hilarious. Check out this picture of a model using the blanket. I mean, it does look a little snug, but aren’t they supposed to fit like that? I don’t know. Sex ed class was many years ago. As for the pillow, it does look comfy!

Do you need this? No. But do you want it? Absolutely. It’s the perfect “Netflix and chill” blanket and pillow. Imagine pulling out (no pun intended) this pillow and blanket the next time you’re snuggled up with your significant other. They’re going to laugh their ass off. Forget buying it for yourself, get it for your wives and husbands!

A customer gave it a five-star review and said, “I’ve been looking for this forever for my wife but couldn’t find it. Not bad for the price but the condom sleeping bag is the size for kids because the opening is small. But she wasn’t going to use it she was going to put it up.”

Advertisement

Here at Rare, we love a good gag gift. This is the ultimate gag gift for your boyfriend, ladies.