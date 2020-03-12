No, Snorting Cocaine and Drinking Bleach Won’t Cure Coronavirus, Despite Rumors

Jesus Christ, sometimes I really hate the internet. People come up with the strangest and most stupid things I’ve ever heard of. Like this nonsense. Apparently, there are rumors going around on social media that drinking chlorine dioxide and snorting cocaine can cure the coronavirus. WHAT!?

Reality check, guys this is not true. If you actually believe this, you seriously need to go back to school. It really blows my mind that we have to remind people about something like this. As far as I know, snorting cocaine has absolutely no medical benefits and well, it happens to be illegal. Not only that, but the FDA has been warning people for years that drinking bleach not only ruins your system, but causes severe vomiting, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure which is caused by dehydration, and acute liver failure.

Would you look at that. Not only is chlorine dioxide (aka “MMS”) an effective cancer cell killer, it can wipe out coronavirus too. No wonder YouTube has been censoring basically every single video where I discuss it over the last year. Big Pharma wants you ignorant. https://t.co/7cqmyUxcXY — Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) January 23, 2020

Now, all though chlorine dioxide isn’t exactly bleach, it is toxic, and well, you should not be ingesting it to cure Covid-19. I get it guys, this whole coronavirus outbreak is scary, the whole world is freaking out. Which is why we shouldn’t even joke about fake cures things like this. This is dangerous, there are a lot of people who actually depend on the internet for information and there could be serious side effects.

These two factors will not kill the coronavirus, rather they will kill you. Bleach isn’t a miracle mineral solution. According to the CDC, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. What does that mean, well, the virus is spread mainly from person to person between people who are in close contact with one another within 6 feet. Health officials state it can also be passed through respiratory droplets which are produced when an infected person sneezes or coughs on another person. So what can we do to prevent getting sick?

Phew! Thanks for the warning. I had a gallon of Clorox and a pile of blow in front of me and was about to use them both. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 9, 2020

Even though you’ve probably heard this a million times, the best way is to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or more and after you’ve been in a public place, you sneeze, cough, or blow your nose. If you don’t have water accessible to you, you can use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and covers all surfaces of your hands. You should also avoid touching your nose, mouth, eyes, and face overall.

If you start to feel ill, it’s better to stay at home and get medical care so you don’t expose others. If you are sick, you should wear face masks when you’re around other people and before you enter a Health Care Provider’s office. No, you do not need to wear a face mask if you are not sick unless you’re caring for someone who is sick. Last but not least remember that cleaning will be your best friend. This includes doorknobs, tables, light switch, handles, yes, countertops, phone, I can go on and on and on.

Moral of the story, just be aware of your surroundings people. Oh and also, don’t do cocaine and don’t drink bleach, that’s just stupid y’all