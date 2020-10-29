Menu
Dallas Halloween Decorations Read this Next

Man's Halloween Decorations So Scary the Neighbors Keep Calling the Cops
Advertisement
coronavirus piñata Amazon
Amazon

At this point, almost everyone and their mom are breaking social distancing rules to have small get-togethers. I get it, it’s hard to stay away from loved ones during lockdown, but having an actual COVID-themed party, what the hell? Why is this a thing?

Apparently, Amazon’s best-selling piñata is a coronavirus piñata. That’s right, your 8-year-old daughter can have her very own COVID-19 piñata at her birthday party or Christmas party. I guess when other countries said the United States wasn’t doing much to strike down the COVID-19 pandemic, this is what we came up with.

Coronavirus Piñata

I just know Dr. Fauci would roll his eyes at this thing. Imagine bashing this piñata the day we finally get a vaccine. Well y’all, order your blindfolds (and face masks) because it looks like this piñata is going to be a hit at family gatherings this year. I wonder if people ordered these for Cinco de Mayo and Halloween parties.

Coronavirus Pinata Covidpinata Covid-19 Pinata Party Pinata Covid Birthday Pinata Holds 5 lbs of candy 10 in x 10 in x 10 in
Amazon

Okay, I have a pretty big imagination, and I like to think there are hundreds of scenarios why this coronavirus piñata became Amazon’s best-seller. My favorite theory is that people might have actually bought this piñata for loved ones who beat the virus. I mean, if I got COVID and someone asked me to break it, I probably would.

Of course, we don’t need any more coronavirus cases, so don’t be one of those idiots who throws a huge party for the hell of it so you can use this piñata.

Coronavirus Pinata Covidpinata Covid-19 Pinata Party Pinata Covid Birthday Pinata Holds 5 lbs of candy 10 in x 10 in x 10 in
Amazon

I bet piñata makers are punching the air thinking, “Why didn’t I think of this first!?” You snooze, you lose. I wonder what’s next. Coronavirus-themed birthday cakes and ice cream? Coronavirus-themed amusement park rides? 2020 just keeps getting weirder.

Advertisement

COVID-19 cases are still ongoing, so be careful if you gather with family anytime soon. Wear your masks to grocery stores and wash your hands.

Watch: The ’Ride-On Donald Trump’ Costume is Going to Be a Hit This Halloween

Allison Johnson About the author:
Allison Johnson grew up in East Texas. After graduating from Texas State University with a degree in electronic media, she decided to pursue a career in media as a Commerce Writer for Wide Open Media. When she is not typing away at her desk, you can find her at a ...Read more
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like