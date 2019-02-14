Men Are Showing Off Their Ingenious "Dad Hacks" -- and We're Both Impressed and Scared

Everyone knows that parenthood, in general, is a life-long challenge, but these guys are taking dadhood in stride one “dad hack” at a time. They say desperate times call for desperate measures, and when you’ve got screaming or adventurous kiddo running around the house you need to think on your feet.
Dads from all over have people laughing over the makeshift contraptions they’ve cooked up to keep their kids at an arm’s length, and we are also amused. I am truly impressed with the ingenuity of these dads that somehow, get it right every time.