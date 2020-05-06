What’s not to love about Danny DeVito? He’s talented, hilarious, and just so adorable. I just want to put him in my pocket. I can’t do that, but I can hold him close. Like actually keep him close. This Danny DeVito pillow is what I’ll be cuddling as I sleep.

As an ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘ devotee; I have to have this. Frank Reynolds is one of my all-time favorite TV show characters of all time. Forget fancy weighted blankets and Serta pillows. This throw pillow cover will be the new addition to my bedding.

Grab a 16×16 throw pillow and insert it in this throw pillowcase. The mermaid sequins are my favorite spec. Simply wipe your hand over it, and the pillow will be blue. Swipe over in the opposite direction, and the cushion cover displays Danny’s face again.

Customer reviews are fantastic. A customer gave it five stars and said, “This brings joy. Laughter. Excitement. Surprise. WTF moments. Entertainment. Conversations. This never brings sadness.”

I agree. How do you look at a pillow with Danny DeVito’s face on it and get sad? You don’t. You just don’t. You smile and then talk about his most ridiculous moments in ‘Always Sunny.’ (If you’re the Charlie Kelly to my Frank Reynolds, please get this for me.)

You might have a certain theme in your home, but your guests will probably think this reversible Danny DeVito pillow is the best home decor piece in your living room.

So what do you say? You could always offer a friend a nice egg (or rum ham) during this trying time, but you could also get them an awesome Danny DeVito pillowcase.

Amazon also has Nicolas Cage, Keanu Reeves, and Jeff Goldblum reversible pillowcases as well. They make perfect wacky gifts for those who just can’t get enough of their favorite actors.