With the presidential election rounding the corner, there’s been a huge push to getting every single person to vote. And for this Atlanta family, they’ve realized that it’s so important, apparently, their family pet received a voter registration application too. The only problem is that their pet cat Cody has been deceased for over a decade now.

Ron Tims was checking his mail Wednesday when he found a voter registration form addressed to a “Cody Tims.” Cody is the family’s dead cat, whose ashes they keep in a green container. The deceased cat has been gone for 12 years already. If Cody got a voter registration application, it technically wouldn’t be voter fraud right?

His wife Carol Tims told Fox 5 Atlanta, “A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away,” slightly pleasantly amused that their dead cat was receiving mail. “We have a voter registration application for Cody Tims! How did this happen? It’s not reality, he’s a cat and he’s been dead for a long time,” she continued.

The Secretary of State’s Office also told Fox 5 that “Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals. This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud,” explaining that although the application didn’t come from them, it might’ve come from third-party groups, to which the Georgia Secretary of State’s office agrees.

The Secretary of State’s Office went on to comically explain that Cody wouldn’t be able to vote anyway because he doesn’t have a license or state ID. Nevertheless, the Tims explained that if Cody could vote, he would identify as a “DemoCAT.”