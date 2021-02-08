Hey, you know what they say, you have to shoot your shot whenever you can. Which is exactly what this man did, and boy, was it hilarious. A defendant fighting a burglary charge decided to do his best to woo a female judge during a bond court appearance. LOL. My man, I admire you.

Defendant Demetrius Lewis appeared before Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida through a Zoom hearing. So, seconds into stepping in front of a camera for his virtual meeting he decided to lay on some devious moves. Lewis is heard saying. “Judge, you [are] so gorgeous, so gorgeous, I just had to tell you. You’re gorgeous.”

True Love Through Zoom? Nah.

The judge, taken aback and probably thinking “what the heck, you’re going to jail,” thanked Mr. Lewis for his comments before responding, “Flattery will get you everywhere, but maybe not here.” As she should, because well, she’s a professional. As far as his crime, well he is facing a charge of attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling. He is currently being held on a $5,000 bond. Prosecutors stated that Lewis had tried to break into a home while three children and their mother were inside at that time.

They stated that the mother watched what was going on from a doorbell camera and a neighbor intervened. Police also added that the Florida man had been released from prison back in 2019 after serving a nearly 4-year sentence for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. So, was this burglary suspect just trying to get a lower sentence, or did he actually really liked the judge and wanted to compliment her? Who knows, I’ll leave that for you to decide.

But this is pretty funny, I bet that judge went straight home and told her husband everything about it. I would have laughed during the virtual court hearing if this had happened to me though. She kept a really straight face and was very straightforward with him. I really do have to give her props for this one.