Look, I am all for weird fashion. I live in Austin, which means that you always see different and crazy kind of styles on the street. Neon shirt with camouflage pants because you want to be seen, but not really? Sure. Overalls with holes all around them to make a fashion statement? Sure. Wearing a bandana like a shirt because you ran out of clean shirts? Sure. But this…this is JUST TOO MUCH.

A pair of “denim panties” is sparking serious confusion online, because well, can you blame them? It’s no secret that since the 1950s denim has been one of the most popular clothing items. Everything from baggy jeans, shirts, jackets, you name it. It’s a cool fabric and definitely conformable. But just because they are comfortable mean that you should turn them into underwear! No, ma’am.

But that’s exactly what this fashion brand did, cut denim shorts even more and turn them into underwear. This Parisian fashion brand, Y/Project, thought, “yes, jeans are very comfy so let’s just cut out the holes even more for those hot summer days.” The wannabe shorts feature a high-waist, zip front and a button at the waistband. Oh, and worst of all…no pockets! If you like pockets, then I suggest these “semi-shorts” sold on Amazon. They are more reasonable.

I don’t know, but after seeing these ‘denim briefs’ I have to admit that they don’t look quite as comparable as your regular underwear. But hey, if you’re into that, then go ahead and wear them. Just don’t complain if you get a few stares here and there.

I got a rash just lookin at this https://t.co/i69L2XZfKv — David Keiski (@davidkdavidk) March 29, 2019

The underwear is being sold online by Canadian retailer Ssense, and have received several different reactions and reviews from users. Personally, I feel like the people who can pull these off are those who train with The Rock every day, eat less than 500 calories a day and have a seriously toned butt. Or maybe just Lady Gaga.

How much are these not so stylish underwear? A whopping $300! Yes, $300 for a little piece of fabric that only manages to cover 1/3 of your butt and enough material to cover your hoohah. Retail is wonderful.

Please, for the sake of eyes 👀 everywhere, do NOT buy these! 👎🛑🚫 https://t.co/eCqyj40RYm — West AV View (@WestAVView) March 29, 2019

If you’re into this sort of thing, well then, I can’t stop you, buy them. Heck, buy 3 of them for all I care. But let’s be honest, you’d probably only wear them once. I’ve had enough internet for the day. Big pass.