It’s time to start thinking about Halloween costumes if you really want to win the Halloween costume contest at work. Don’t forget about your four-legged friend though, they deserve a costume that’s going to win the hearts of fellow dog lovers. The “carrying beer keg dog costume” is too funny, and your dog will look perfect in it.

I can’t stop laughing at this picture. This pet costume is too cute, and it’s one of the funniest costume ideas yet. If you glance at a dog in this costume, you might think, “There’s no way.” It truly does look like two little dogs up to no good.

Available in X-small, small, large & XXL

Full bodysuit

Ships in a few business days

The beer costume is genius. The full bodysuit is definitely a brilliant illusion! Both dogs (your dog and the teddy bear) will look like they’re wearing T-shirts, jean cutoffs, and carrying a keg of beer. You can find the hilarious dog Halloween costume on Amazon for only $36.

I’ve never been more excited than now than to help my friends find Halloween costumes for their pets. At least one person I know needs to get this for their pup. Not only will it come in handy for Halloween, but also birthday parties. Check out this UPS costume, it’s pretty awesome too.

I’m sorry, but the DC Comics superhero, Star Wars, and Disney dog costumes are a little worn out at this point. Switch things up this year with funny costumes. If you get your pooch a beer keg costume for your party, then you can easily match them. Just dress up like you’re hitting a college frat party.

Advertisement

For more pet Halloween costumes and pet supplies, visit Amazon.