I’ve grown up with dogs my entire life, and with it, I’ve learned the ways of dog etiquette. Make sure Fido is always on a leash, ask fellow walkers if the dogs can meet, and the big rule, always keep up after they do their business. Yes, I admit there are times when I don’t do it because I don’t have a bag (one time I used a tissue and that was a mistake in itself) or we are in the middle of nowhere and I don’t want to fling a bag of steaming dog poop in my hand for the next hour. Whatever the case, the one unspoken rule all dog owners should abide by is picking up after your pooch when they pop a squad in front of the neighbor’s yard.

Yet there are some people who think that their dog waste is considered a present for all to gather upon and inspect like a Monet. Jenny you and your Shih Tzu better get off my lawn before a flaming paper bag ends up on your doorstep filled with you-know-what.

One company is taking pet waste to a whole new level (like a totally scientific level that could probably hold up in court if you needed it too). Meet PooPrints, the DNA solution for dog waste. The company, which works mostly with apartment complexes and Parks and Recreation departments, uses DNA testing to find the doggo and owner.

PooPrints Wisconsin is working with roughly 60 apartment complexes in the state. Each resident with a pooch must perform a routine cheek swab with one of the pet DNA kits before moving in to provide the doggie DNA. This is sent over to the company. When property managers see unscooped feces they take a sample and send it off to the company. A few days later the dog poop mystery is solved, and the management company can confront the pooper.

The Prairie Grass Living in Pewaukee, Wisconson has implemented the use of DNA samples, and General Manager Ed Muisenga shared that it resolved the issues immediately. Personally, I find it more fun to wait in the bushes and jump out at neighbors and their pups when I catch them pooping on my lawn, but apparently, someone has been complaining. Thanks, Jenny.