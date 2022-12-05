Dog Hilariously Caught Driving Car in Walmart Parking Lot, Struck 2 Cars

It used to be that dogs were only blamed for eating your homework. Nowadays, they wreck your car, too, it seems.

That’s what happened in a Walmart parking lot in Kilgore, Texas when a pooch was apprehended after some serious reckless driving.

It’s not uncommon for owners to leave their pets unattended in the car when they go shopping. Usually, though, the pet just looks longingly out the window for its owner to return, or simply takes a nap.

Not this one. It decided a joyride would be considerably more fun.

‘Reckless Driver’ Crash Turns Out to be Dog Behind Wheel

“He apparently got little antsy and bounced around the cab, setting this truck in motion,” police said, via WLBT 3.

Sadly, this is one dog that couldn’t pass a driver’s test — not yet, anyway. He crashed the truck he was “driving” into two parked cars, after all.

At least no one, including the dog, were harmed.

Interestingly, he set the wheels in motion by being totally legal, as police said the dog was in fact wearing a leash. And it was that leash that got caught on the emergency brake and released it. “Aiding to the problem, the vehicle’s steering column had prior damage, which allowed to dog to put the car in drive,” WLBT reported.

“It doesn’t sound feasible, but an eyewitness saw the pooch behind the wheel just before the crash,” police said.