Hey lady, it looks like urine quite some trouble! Julie Miller, from Kentucky, was busted by police officers for trying to pass her dog’s pee as her own so she could show she was clean. Now I have to be honest about this, I would have never thought to use dog urine to pass a drug test. So even though this is highly stupid, I have to give her credit for thinking of it in the first place. Desperate times call for desperate measures and she did everything in her power to avoid going to jail again.

According to authorities, the 40-year-old was asked for bad urine for a drug test as part of her schedule probation visit. According to Pineville Police Department Mueller “ snuck in a sample of urine” in an attempt to pass it off as her own. It’s like she has never taken a drug test before.

That’s when her probation officer determined that the urine didn’t belong to the woman, and confronted her about where it came from. She then told officers that she brought the urine from home and it was indeed her dogs. She told officers that she knew that she would fail the drug test, admitting to using methamphetamine and the painkiller Suboxone.

Police officers arrested and booked the woman into Bell County Detention Center due to probation violation, and is facing charges for trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.

She tried, she really really tried. But what makes this even more hilarious was the fact that she should know officers would find the pee in the first place. That’s what they are trained to do, lady. They are going to search everywhere. Did you really think you were going to get away with using dog urine? Ah, I love people.