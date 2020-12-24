We did it Joe, we did it. We found the best gag gift of all time. Donald Trump action figures exist, and guess what? They talk. Yep, this action figure wants to “make America great again.”

Is it the greatest action figure of all time? Donald J. Trump would probably say so. The Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama action figures and bobbleheads? Losers. President Donald Trump’s action figure will make the economy millions and millions, right, Trump?

Not sure if it was made in the United States

Probably made in China

Pricing: Under $30

The Donald Trump collectible figure is the perfect gag gift for President Trump and Joe Biden supporters. The 45th President action figure says 17 different audio election lines! That is too funny. I bet this figurine would be worth a lot of money one day.

You can find the unique Donald Trump action figure on Amazon for only $29.95. The action figure is Amazon Prime eligible, which means you could have Trump yapping away in your hand in two days or less. The figure comes in the original packaging and is made from high-quality materials.

Display the goofy action figure in your home office, man cave, or cabin. One customer said he leaves the Trump action figure on his car dashboard. Okay, not a bad idea, but I can’t imagine wanting to hear Trump’s voice as I power through traffic on a busy Texas interstate. That just sounds like road rage waiting to happen.

Not a fan of the action figure? Then check out the Joe Biden Bobblehead. The wacky collectible is a Joe Biden figurine of him flipping the middle finger to Trump. Just how conservatives like annoying their liberal friends with the Trump action figure, liberals can use this hilarious bobblehead to annoy their conservative friends.

It sounds like we’re all matching each other’s energy!