I admit it, I have very mixed feelings about the internet. Mainly because sometimes you can find some very weird things out there that make you question why you even have internet in the first place. But, not this one. This is one of the funniest things I have ever seen, and it cannot come at a more appropriate time.

Open your eyes, and look up to the skies to see President Donald Trump taking a classic spin of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Of course, it’s not him singing, I know that. Rather it’s an auto-tuned President Donald Trump that appears to be belting out the 1975 hit in the edited clip that YouTuber Maestro Ziikos made. But still, Freddie Mercury would be proud.

The YouTuber decided to share it online because well, it’s hilarious. Also probably because with everything going on right now (Yes, the impeachment and the Christianity Today situation) he probably thought it might be a good thing to put some smiles on everyone’s faces.

What I loved about this whole thing is that former President Barack Obama, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and the first lady Melania Trump also made cameos in the hilarious spoof.

After looking at this I couldn’t help but wonder how many more covers President Donald Trump has done and turns out the president has been spoofed quiet several times. Everything from Dance Monkey, I Took a Pill in Ibiza, and All I Want For Christmas. Yup, the President has covered some pretty impressive songs.

Thank you Ziikos for giving us something to smile about and allowing us to forget about our troubles for a while. Now, the question here is, how can we get President Trump to actually sing this? Now THAT would be even more hilarious, but I guess you can say this is enough. Donald Trump covers for the win.