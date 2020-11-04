We’ve seen Donald Trump masks, Halloween costumes, and Christmas tree ornaments, but now it’s that time of the year for Donald Trump Christmas inflatables to make their debut. That’s right, if you want to place a 4-foot tall blow-up Trump inflatable on your lawn this year, head over to Amazon.

This outdoor Christmas decoration is under $50 and is Amazon Prime. Will it bring holiday cheer to your neighborhood? I can’t promise that, but if you love (or hate) President Trump, then you can’t help but laugh at this yard decor.

This holiday inflatable is too funny. It looks exactly like the president of the United States. If you buy this inflatable Santa Claus that looks like Trump, I can already tell you that you’re going to be the talk of the neighborhood.

The Xmas inflatable self inflates quickly and is easy to set up. It also doubles as an indoor inflatable, so feel free to use it indoors as a Christmas party prop. Your drunk family and coworkers are going to love taking pictures with the inflatable Christmas decoration.

Well, if you typically put a snowman, penguins, Grinch, cute sleighs, candy canes, or religious figurines in your Christmas yard, this holiday season is going to be… interesting.

A customer gave it a five-star review and said, “I’m going to put this on my liberal sister’s front lawn come Christmas time. He will probably get deflated in the worst way possible, but it is well worth it. I am going to post the entire event on social media.”

Dang, Max must like picking fights with his sister.

